Tasha Cicherillo on how Diamond Dallas Page can help you win $1,000,000 USD, upcoming DDPY projects & more (Exclusive)

DDP

As a reader of Sportskeeda, you undoubtedly know that Diamond Dallas Page is a WWE Hall Of Fame inductee with multiple reigns as a World Heavyweight Champion. Odds are that you also know DDP -- arguably the only man to have wrestled a match in every decade from the 1970s through the 2020s -- to have found success not only as an actor and author but as the founder of DDPY (formerly "DDP YOGA").

As shown within the acclaimed documentary The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake, DDPY has helped extend the lives and/or careers of many professional wrestlers, including Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Rob Van Dam, Dustin Rhodes, John Morrison, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Kevin Matthews and Zack Ryder. However, DDPY has also changed the lives of countless people not involved with the wrestling business. For example, the journey of disabled U.S. military paratrooper Arthur Boorman was arguably the first DDPY transformation to go viral on the Internet; Boorman is not the only military veteran benefiting from DDPY as the program gives up to a 50 percent discount for military veterans, hence over 3,400 veterans using the DDPY app.

Thanks to DDPY's Positively Unstoppable Challenge -- that name of course being a tip of the hat to DDP's memoir titled Positively Unstoppable: The Art Of Owning It -- everyday people have the chance to not only "own their life" but also win $1,000,000. Not a diet or a traditional fitness routine, this one is a lifestyle challenge. It is aimed to designed to engage and inspire you for the 6 months needed to completely transform your body and lifestyle.

Explained by DDPY's Tasha Cicherillo in an exclusive March 10, 2020 phone interview,

"It's a six-month fitness challenge that ends on October 31st. We will go through the content and the stories that people sent to us when they sent their final transformation and story. We will pick one winner and then we're going to pick 11 other sub-winners."

If your story is chosen as a finalist, the DDPY team will contact you with an offer of our grand prize of complimentary travel accommodations to meet DDP at the DDPY Performance Center in Smyrna, Georgia AND the opportunity to win $1,000,000 USD with a guaranteed win of $25,000 USD. Other winners will received prize amounts varying from $250 USD to $10,000 USD.

So what are the requirements for this challenge, you ask?

As per Cicherillo, "You have to sign up through PositivelyUnstoppable.com... The main consideration for this, and the thing that we are stressing the most, is that they have to provide conent. That means on day one, what do you look like? Whether it's pictures, video or a combination of both, and then what does it look like through your journey? We don't want just a before and an after shot of you on the day you start and on the day you finish. We want the six months, weekly videos, weekly images, you talking to the camera telling us how you're feeling after week one, after week two, after month one, after month two. Let us follow you on your transformation journey."

Cicherillo also opened up about another recent project of Team DDP, and that's re-releasing the Resurrection Of Jake The Snake documentary.

"We are working on this re-release with a new distributor. There's no new content or re-cuts or anything 'new' about it. Just contracts ran out with one thing and we just decided to move to another... We're excited... It looks like we're going to do it on all streaming platforms."

Cicherillo opened up about Jake "The Snake" Roberts beyond the re-release of Resurrection:

"We support Jake 100 percent. We are super-stoked that he is back in the ring [with AEW], where he belongs. We love watching him on Wednesday nights [on Dynamite]."

As per DDP himself, he will be hosting the 10th Anniversary DDPY Retreat at the El Dorado Casitas Royale By Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico from July 25 to 31, 2020. He is also scheduled to appear at this year's Monster Mania in New Jersey and Kansas City's Planet Comic Con.