Taya Valkyrie discusses the IMPACT locker room, Tessa Blanchard & Sami Callihan [Exclusive]

Taya Valkyrie

Tessa Blanchard may be the woman taking all the plaudits for creating history in IMPACT Wrestling right now, but one other lady who hit a monumental milestone in 2019 is Taya Valkyrie - and the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time recently spoke with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy to discuss just how she plans to dethrone Blanchard as IMPACT World Champion.

Taka Valkyrie, born Kira Renée Forster, defeated Tessa Blanchard in 2019 to win the Knockouts World Championship, and later in the year to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship - staking her claim as rightful number one contender to the IMPACT World Championship, but Wera Loca would also open up to Sportskeeda about the IMPACT locker room and the legends who now inhabit it - like Rob Van Dam, Rhino and Tommy Dreamer - as well as discussing Sami Callihan and intergender wrestling!

I need to start off with a pretty general question. For me, Impact Wrestling, right now, may be better than ever! Several talents I've spoken to have said there's a buzz and really high morale in the locker room. Is that something you feel, too, and why is it so exciting to be a part of Impact right now?

I definitely think that, over the last two or three years, the fans, and obviously you've noticed this kind of evolution that has happened in IMPACT. There were so many dark shadows from times past that kinda followed us into this new regime but I feel like we've kind of been able to shake that off and really show our resilience as a brand, as a company, and as a roster - and we have so many new and talented people in our roster that people haven't really had a chance to see before.

Behind the scenes, the roster all supports each other, and it's a positive environment where we all watch each other's matches and we all discuss what's going on with one another. There is this weird separation that I've heard that happens in other brands, and we're just allowed to be as creative as possible.

When you know your bosses have this kind of confidence in you, that's when people thrive and put out their best work because I can come with ideas and they can shut them down, and I am okay with that, or they're like, "Oh, my God, that is amazing," and we run with it.

Everyone shares their opinions and everyone is very supportive of one another. I know that has helped me immensely this year in the growth of Taya Valkyrie as a character - from having my backstage segments being agented by Jimmy Jacobs and Gail [Kim] presenting me with good opportunities to wrestle my way and do things in my style, and really be open to my crazy ideas, as an agent, for my matches. It's been a wonderful, positive work environment.

