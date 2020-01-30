Taya Valkyrie wants a shot at Tessa Blanchard's IMPACT World Championship [Exclusive]

Taya Valkyrie has her sights set on the World Champion!

Tessa Blanchard made history at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view when she dethroned Sami Callihan to win the World Championship - becoming the first ever woman to achieve such a feat.

Blanchard, though, isn't the only woman in IMPACT Wrestling making history, with Taya Valkyrie recently cementing her place in history and as the longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

The woman Wera Loca defeated for that Championship?

Tessa Blanchard.

So, does 2019's Knockout of the Year have her sights set on Blanchard's new prize?

You better believe it! Valkyrie would start off by revealing how she has proven she's capable of holding her own with, and defeating, the best male wrestlers on the planet.

"I have been at the forefront of intergender wrestling since the beginning, and people seem to forget that and maybe don't think that I'm capable of doing it, I'm not really sure, but I've proven, over the course of nine years, that I'm not only capable of wrestling men, but I'm capable of beating them.

As for Tessa, Wera Loca would say Blanchard was "running scared" from her, following two recent title losses to the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time.

"Tessa - I have her number. I believe that I am the number one contender for that spot. I believe that, over the last year, since she lost that [Knockouts] title, she hasn't faced women in eight or nine months. I think she ran scared from me, I think she realised that she can't hang with us anymore and I not only stripped her of the Knockouts title, I also stripped her of the Reina de Reinas title at Madison Square Garden, which makes me three times Reina de Reinas Champion for Lucha Libre AAA.

Valkyrie would then issue a challenge to the current IMPACT World Champion.

"Whenever she is ready and done fighting in the mud puddles with Sami Callihan, I am here - waiting.

When I asked what 2020 holds for Taya Valkyrie, the 2019 Knockout of the Year would say that she wants to continue making strides for equality - pushing for equal rights, equal opportunities and equal pay, and for women to be respected for their work - before taking aim at Blanchard once again.

"2020 will see me reign supreme, and I assure you that I am going to be the largest thorn in Tessa Blanchard's side that you have ever seen."

UK viewers can catch Impact Wrestling on Fight Network UK every Wednesday via Sky channel 192 and Freesat 161.