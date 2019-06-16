Team Triple H vs Team Vince McMahon: Fantasy 5-on-5 booking

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.82K // 16 Jun 2019, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The two most powerful men of WWE

When it comes to WWE, there are two men who hold the maximum power -- Vince McMahon and Triple H. While Triple H may not possess the kind of authority that Vince McMahon enjoys, but he still is a major figure behind the scenes and has a call on a lot of important things.

Triple H and Vince McMahon go way back. From on-screen rivalries to real-life relations, the duo has a lot of history between them. WWE enthusiasts believe Triple H to be the heir to Vince McMahon's throne once the chairman decides to call it a day. Triple H is undoubtedly a worthy candidate to run things around and if his work with NXT is put into context then it is safe to say that WWE will be in pretty safe hands with Triple H at the helm.

Looking at the aforementioned names, it makes us wonder as to how might a fantasy 5-on-5 matchup look like, featuring superstars of Triple H's liking against Vince McMahon's. Here we try to form Team Triple H and Team Vince McMahon comprising their respective favourites:

#5 Team Triple H: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens came through the ranks of NXT. The ardent followers of the promotion will agree to the fact that Triple H has put a lot of trust in Kevin's potential which is why his time with NXT turned out to be a major hit. Owens impressed 'The Game' with his dynamic aura which in turn led to his successful run on the main roster.

Not to forget, Kevin Owens' Universal title victory was down to Triple H interfering in the Fatal-4 way match on Raw which also featured Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Big Cass. Kevin is one of the most talented superstars around at the moment and it makes us all understand as to why Triple H gave KO a chance to shine!

#5 Team Vince McMahon: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is a former Intercontinental Champion

Bobby Lashley is the picture-perfect example of a Superstar whom Vince McMahon would prefer to have on board. Strong, muscular and in other words what a champion might look like.

Lashley is currently in his second run with the company which has seen him become a 2-time Intercontinental Champion. He was also seen alongside Lio Rush who used to accompany Lashley to the ring and was given the role of hyping Lashley's imposing physical attributes.

Bobby Lashley ticks every box to be referred to as Vince McMahon's guy.

1 / 9 NEXT