Televising the new revolution? Disrupting the status quo? 4 directions for the Shield 2.0 faction that debuted at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

While both Oba Femi and FrAxiom retained their titles at NXT Vengeance Day, they weren't able to bask in their victories for too long. After both championship matches concluded, a mysterious foursome rushed the ring.

They attacked Nathan Frazer and Axiom first and Femi after he defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The crowd in Washington, D.C. chanted, "Who Are You?" as the assailants rushed the ring both times.

The group wasn't officially named, but Corey Graves mentioned two of the members by name - Cutler James and Dion Lennox. The group came in through the crowd and wore half-skull bandanas on their faces.

Those similarities are eerily close to making them the Shield 2.0. However, it's not the group's official name. Nonetheless, here are four directions for the mystery faction after they disrupted NXT Vengeance Day.

#4. Continue the attack on more top stars

Few NXT stars have a bigger profile than former two-time Champion Trick Williams. (Image credit: WWE.com)

Instead of attacking someone like Dante Chen or Ashante Adonis, the debuting faction targeted current champions at Vengeance Day. They decided not to manipulate the outcome of the match, instead opting until it was over the make a statement.

Assaulting stars like Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and Oba Femi means this Shield 2.0 group means business. Going after bigger names can tell fans how seriously the new stars should be taken.

The mystery group could follow Vengeance Day's assaults by going after Trick Williams or Stacks Lorenzo on Tuesday. Stacks, who will face Shawn Spears on the next episode. is linked to the North American Champion, Tony D'Angelo.

#3. Take over the show

Instead of letting their actions speak for them, the mystery group could instead explain why they attacked Femi and FrAxiom at Vengeance Day. This could be accomplished by prematurely ending a random match.

If they get mic time, they can formally introduce themselves individually and as a group. Fans will want to know who they are and why they targeted Femi, Axiom, and Frazer in particular.

The group could also take the show over to do this, forcing Ava's hand to listen to their manifesto.

#2. Gun for Championships after Vengeance Day

Since they didn't attack Ethan Page or Eddy Thorpe, both of which won non-title bouts, the group could continue its assault on titleholders after Vengeance Day.

Lexis King holds the Heritage Cup but is a heel. If he falls into their crosshairs, their mission statement will be evident. If Tony D'Angelo wasn't hurt (in storyline), he'd be an obvious next target.

While they just burst onto the scene, going for titles may be a blessing and a curse. If they are immediately thrust into title pictures, they can only go down if unsuccessful.

Still, performers get into the business to win titles. Perhaps they may feel ignored and pull a Jon Moxley by hiding the tag team belts if they defeat FrAxiom.

#1. A shocking directive from a higher power

Since the group already borrowed the Shield's entrance, face wear, and power-bomb variation (with four men involved instead of three), WWE could borrow another facet from the trio's history.

By attacking John Cena and Ryback during a CM Punk title defense, savvy fans immediately linked the original Shield trio with Punk and Paul Heyman. They denied working for The Best in the World, but the connection was evident every time they helped him win.

Fans don't know how strong any of the stars are on the mic. They could easily mention that they're working on the orders of a bigger name. Someone like Ethan Page would make sense since he's a great promo.

It would also give the group credibility. Even revealing King, Aleister Black, or Ricky Starks as the true leader would make sense and put the rest of NXT on notice. The Absolute One did say he wanted to turn NXT on its head.

