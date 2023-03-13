"Tell him I want my $100" - WWE veteran once sent AEW star to ask Ric Flair for money (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about the time when he asked Jake Hager to get $100 from WWE legend Ric Flair after he won an unofficial bet with him.

Mantell was associated with AEW star Jake Hager as his on-screen manager in WWE, who went by the in-ring name Jack Swagger back then. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recently recalled the time when he and Ric Flair decided to place a $100 bet on a football match.

Mantell added that before they made it official, he injured himself. However, when Clemson, the team Dutch Mantell sided with, won the match, he asked Jake Hager to get the bet money from Ric Flair, who agreed to pay the amount.

"I did bet Ric Flair once on a Clemson game. He said Georgia is going to kill them. I said 'No, Clemson's gonna win' and he went '$100.' I said okay and I never bet! But then I got hurt and I actually told Jack Swagger, 'go up to Flair and tell him I want my $100' and he paid him," said Dutch Mantell (3:40 - 4:08)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think WWE trying to legalize betting makes any sense

Elsewhere in the video, Dutch Mantell spoke about the recent reports of WWE trying to legalize betting on its matches. He explained that betting on pre-determined bouts made little sense since it could result in high secrecy, with even performers learning about the outcome just hours before the show.

"It's stupid as hell. Because Academy Awards, no matter who wins, it's not gonna affect them in the future. WWE, who wins at a pay-per-view, affects the future. They write down this stuff a couple of months in advance, maybe not down to the finest detail but an outcome at WrestleMania should lead you to the next pay-per-view, keep it alive if they want it. But letting the people pick it? But they want the participants to know it a couple hours ahead?" said Dutch Mantell. [1:32 - 2:15]

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL WWE is in talks with state gambling regulators in Michigan & Colorado to legalize betting on high-profile WWE matches WWE is in talks with state gambling regulators in Michigan & Colorado to legalize betting on high-profile WWE matches https://t.co/NYy4sZhilK

Though there are concerns about how betting becoming legalized could impact the company's booking, it's safe to say it could revolutionize the industry.

