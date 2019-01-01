10 Things WWE Got Right In 2018

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 964 // 01 Jan 2019, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What did WWE get right in 2018?

2018 was a bit of a mixed bag for WWE. On one hand, it was a year that The Shield reunited, Bruan Strowman's rise to the top of the card and Daniel Bryan's surprise heel turn. On the other hand, however, 2018 was also the year of countless injuries, controversial booking decisions and the stalling of the Universal Championship, which played a major role in hurting the company.

And that's not even mentioning Baron Corbin's run as acting Raw General manager or how inconsistently Finn Balor was booked, but it honestly felt like the good outweighed the bad. In fact, it seemed like the only reason why the WWE Universe was so caught up on the bad is due to how late it took to happen.

With that being said and another year finally in the rearview mirror, here are ten things WWE actually got right in 2018. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also please be sure to tell us what you think WWE got right and wrong during the 2018 calendar year.

#10 Rusev becoming United States champion

In WWE, every day is Rusev day!

Let's be honest here. Rusev winning the United States Championship was a deserving moment for him and hopefully, a sign that the company has big plans for The Bulgarian Brute. Interestingly enough, it all came down after a failed bid for the WWE Championship and months of toiling away in the mid-card, which helped create a cathartic kind of moment when he finally won the title again.

In fact, it was a great way to cap off what was surely a tumultuous year for WWE and at least served to give fans a little bit of hope in the process. It also took the title off of the struggling, Shinsuke Nakamura, who could be heading to NJPW once his contract with WWE expires. If true, it was the right move at the right time and WWE should be proud of that!

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement