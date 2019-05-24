Tessa Blanchard calls out male star for sexist comments, wants a match against him (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard spoke her mind on the Impact Wrestling podcast

In case you missed the prelude to this interview, which was an interview with Josh Mathews, you can read all about it right here. Tessa Blanchard was the star of this week's edition of the Press Pass Podcast and she called in from Mexico to talk to media from across the world.

Shots were fired during this interview as you will read in the chat that follows. Tessa Blanchard was uncensored and unfiltered, especially when talking about Glenn Gilbertti.

I loved your match against Joey Ryan at United We Stand. Are there more men in the Impact Wrestling roster that you would like to face down the line?

Blanchard: As I said, I love wrestling so much. Against guys, against girls, it doesn't matter what it may be. I'm not sure what's in store for me. I think I'd like to face everyone on the Impact roster. The Impact roster is so talented right now. It's loaded full of amazing performers. So, it would be an honor to share the ring with any of them.

So, that being said, what to do think of Glenn Gilbertti competing with the Knockouts?

Blanchard: I frankly think that Glenn is a piece of ****. I think for him to come down the entranceway and insert himself into the Knockouts Battle Royal just made it clear that he is a piece of ****. For him to come out, get on the microphone and downplay each and every one of us women and talents, it's just embarrassing because everything he said couldn't be further from the truth.

And I feel that any of us women in the ring, contracted or not, could have kicked his ***. So, you know what? If the time and place is right, I'd be more than glad to get in the ring with him and show him what a piece of **** he really is.

And how naturally does being a babyface come to you?

Blanchard: I think I'm a little confused on the question. What do you mean by being a babyface? What does that mean?

(Laughs) You've been nicer than usual recently...

Blanchard: I don't think I'm being nicer in any way. I think I'm just being myself. Maybe my match with Gail Kim opened my mind a little bit and helped me understand things better and change my outlook on certain things. But I don't think I'm being nicer. I just think I'm being myself.

I know you're just being yourself now, but do you have any regrets about trashing Gail Kim's restaurant?

Blanchard: I don't have any regrets. Everything I do, I do for a reason. And I had my reasons at that point. Gail had disrespected me at that time it all came down to the ring. We got in the ring. Everything came down to that match.

All the bull***** aside, both of us just fighting it out in the ring and that's what we did. And I have a new respect for Gail Kim because of that.