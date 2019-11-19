Tessa Blanchard wants to wrestle AEW Wrestler and Tag Team Champion

A possible future?

While Tessa Blanchard will be wrestling Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship, she's still theorizing which other male wrestlers she would like to wrestle and it turns out that it's none other than AEW Tag Team Champion and member of SoCal Uncensored, Scorpio Sky.

If there is one female wrestler that is lighting the world on fire outside WWE and AEW, it's Tessa Blanchard. More than anything else, she would be a welcome addition to AEW, when her contract with Impact Wrestling expires. In the past, Chris Jericho has actually said that he would pick her, if given the opportunity in AEW. He said,

"She's a killer, she's amazing. If you're talking about someone we might be able to get,Tess is something we might be able to do."

With regards to Scorpio Sky, Tessa Blanchard on Twitter said that she would wrestle him seven days a week, while Sky replied that Tessa was his favorite wrestler.

I’d wrestle @ScorpioSky 7 days a week before if I could! https://t.co/ttk7o26jPy — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) November 19, 2019

From the looks of it, the pair have wrestled before. While AEW has said that there will be no intergender wrestling, plans always change. It's very possible that Blanchard's contract will be expiring next year and both WWE and AEW will have to pull out all the stops to get her on board, if she wants to leave Impact Wrestling.