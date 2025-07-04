"That was my only demand" - When Brock Lesnar asked Sable to make massive sacrifice for their relationship, and she agreed!

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar once made a blunt demand to his then-girlfriend Sable (aka Rena). The Beast Incarnate believed their relationship could only continue if Sable left World Wrestling Entertainment.

Back in 2004, Lesnar left WWE on a very bad note, and Vince McMahon was not happy at all. Lesnar lost to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX on his way out of the company. Sable, Lesnar's girlfriend at the time, was still a mainstay in the promotion following his exit. Lesnar loved Sable deeply but asked only one thing to make their relationship work: her WWE exit.

In 2011, Brock Lesnar's book Death Clutch was released. In the book, The Beast Incarnate explained in detail what transpired between him and Sable shortly after his exit from WWE.

Lesnar wrote that he wanted nothing but to marry Sable, but before he could proceed, he wanted her to leave the Stamford-based promotion. The legend believed neither of them could work there if they wanted to have a relationship with each other. Sable ultimately left WWE months later.

Here's an excerpt from the book:

"I wanted to marry Rena. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. “If we want a relationship,” I told her, “neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.” That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision." [via Death Clutch]

Brock Lesnar's unexpected return to WWE

In a twist of fate, Brock Lesnar reconciled with Vince McMahon and WWE in 2012 and worked out a deal for a surprise return. He came back to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 28 and hit a thunderous F5 on John Cena.

Lesnar went on to have one of the most dominant runs of any superstar in WWE history. Two of his biggest accomplishments during this run were ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2014.

As for Rena Lesnar, also known as Sable, she never returned to WWE and will most likely never do so. She married Lesnar on May 6, 2006, and they have two children named Turk and Duke. Sable will go down as one of the most popular female stars in the history of WWE. One wonders where she might be today if she hadn't agreed to Brock Lesnar's terms that required her to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

