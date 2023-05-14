"That can't happen again" – When WWE Hall of Famer's dog bit John Cena

John Cena's house rules proved to be a major talking point during the first season of Total Bellas. On the October 5, 2016, episode of the E! reality show, the WWE legend's patience was tested when Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's dog Josie bit him.

In a memorable scene, Cena blew up an inflatable donut by the swimming pool while talking to his then-girlfriend, Nikki Bella. The 16-time world champion jokingly said, "I wouldn't go that far," when Nikki claimed he "loved" the dog. Seconds later, Cena was set to open the door to go inside when Josie jumped up and bit the back of his leg.

The WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood actor frustratedly told Nikki that the dog needed to be taken away:

"Nicole, that can't happen again," Cena stated, prompting Nikki to say she couldn't believe what happened. Cena added, "Neither can I. What you should do is call animal control, and they should come out and take the dog away."

The scene was filmed at a time when several Bella family members stayed at Cena's house, including Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan. Their dog Josie sadly passed away in 2019.

How John Cena explained his reaction

In 2016, Daniel Bryan and John Cena appeared on the TODAY show alongside WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella.

Asked about the incident with Josie, Cena made it clear that he felt like his initial reaction to the dog biting him was lenient:

"It's just one of those things that happened by accident, but I just made well aware to the dog's owners that I am taking it in stride, but some people would not."

Brie Bella took exception to the strict rules during her family's stay at Cena's house. The rules included a formal dinner every evening, followed by separate socializing rooms for men and women. The Champ also ordered that Josie was only allowed in the guest house.

