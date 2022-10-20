Top WWE superstar Bobby Lashley revealed why he decided to leave the company in 2008 after he burst onto the wrestling scene so quickly.

Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005 and was immediately seen by many as a future world champion considering his size and overall look. However, with the exception of a world title match against John Cena in 2007, the 46-year-old could never make the next step in his career.

Speaking to Rainmaker NYC, Lashley, who left WWE in 2008 was asked if the reason he left was due to problems surrounding his pay.

"No, that's 100 percent not true," Lashley was quick to correct. "I was making a tremendous amount of money then."

The former WWE Champion explained how the time he spent away from the company, enabled him to further legitimize his in-ring persona.

"It was an opportunity for me to go fight and legitimize my character a little bit," Lashley explained. "So I fought for eight years under [Scott] Coker and Bellator and Strikeforce and everything else, and now coming back ... I take all that with me to kinda legitimize my character a little bit." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005, got released in 2008, went to do MMA, Impact Wrestling, then came back in 2018 and solidified himself as one of the greats. Bobby Lashley is a legend. Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005, got released in 2008, went to do MMA, Impact Wrestling, then came back in 2018 and solidified himself as one of the greats. Bobby Lashley is a legend. https://t.co/3Y8lv8CZZs

The All Mighty's decision to return to the company in 2018 has since made him a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer, as he has been able to capture the United States title and most notably becoming a multi-time WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley wants to take out the Head of The Table

As one of wrestling's biggest stars, the former WWE Champion is no stranger to the main event scene, however, one challenge that remains in his career is to possibly defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling, Bobby Lashley was asked if he should be considered as the one to end Roman's title run that has lasted more than 770 days.

"Everybody wants to be the one to smash Roman, right? Yeah, he's at the top of his game right now and I don't know who it's gonna be that has that opportunity to step up and do it. I think it's who is the most popular at the time. I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what it is," said Bobby Lashley. "I should be in that conversation. If I'm not in that conversation, then we're not having that conversation." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Checkout the full interview below:

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have faced off one-on-one on just two occasions in 2018 which saw both stars come away with respective wins. So a rubber match to truly decide who is the top dog is a contest that certainly needs to happen.

Who comes out on top between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

