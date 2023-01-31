"That's a spoiler" – When Paul Heyman incorrectly revealed WWE title change information

Paul Heyman has an excellent track record of giving away "spoilers" before his on-screen allies compete on WWE television. However, not every pre-match word of wisdom has been accurate over the years.

On June 16, 2014, Heyman appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Young on RAW. The previous week, Cesaro defeated Rob Van Dam to book his spot in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship ladder match at Money in the Bank.

The interview featured a rare moment where Heyman incorrectly revealed a "spoiler" about his then-client winning the world title:

"That man [Cesaro] has the same strategist who told you in advance my client, Brock Lesnar, will conquer The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Now, Renee, that wasn't just a prediction, that was a spoiler. My client, Cesaro, will become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. That's not just a prediction, that's a spoiler."

Wrelentless Wrestling @WeWrelentless What are your thoughts on the pairing on Paul Heyman and Cesaro!? What are your thoughts on the pairing on Paul Heyman and Cesaro!? https://t.co/NvDa5oLbZB

Paul Heyman has used the phrase "that's not just a prediction, that's a spoiler" many times in WWE programming. In 2014, he gave away a "spoiler" about Lesnar beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 before the shocking outcome occurred.

What happened after Paul Heyman's Cesaro spoiler?

Daniel Bryan vacated the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on June 9, 2014, due to injury. At Money in the Bank on June 29, 2014, eight men competed in a ladder match to crown a new title holder.

John Cena won the match, defeating Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, Kane, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Sheamus. Two months later, the 16-time world champion lost the title to Brock Lesnar in a one-sided battle at SummerSlam 2014.

Once Lesnar returned, Paul Heyman stopped representing Cesaro. Their short-lived alliance lasted three months and officially ended on the July 21, 2014, episode of RAW.

After the storyline concluded, Cesaro continued to compete in singles matches before forming a tag team partnership with Tyson Kidd in late 2014.

