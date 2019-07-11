2 Paul Heyman 'spoilers' that were incorrect and 3 that were correct

Paul Heyman managed Brock Lesnar and Cesaro at the same time in 2014

Since Brock Lesnar won the Money In The Bank contract in May 2019, Paul Heyman and “The Beast” have teased cash-ins on Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston on multiple occasions.

As regular WWE viewers know, Heyman has used a particular phrase over the last few years – "that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler" – when he is confident of his client’s abilities to win a specific match.

On the July 8 episode of Raw, the brand’s new Executive Director cut a promo in which he gave a spoiler that Lesnar will cash in his Money In The Bank contract at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14.

He went on to say that, as all of his spoilers have been accurate for the last five years, he could be lying on this occasion, but nobody will know until they tune into Extreme Rules.

"If you think back, I haven't violated a spoiler since before WrestleMania 30. So if I were to ever want to put out some misinformation, I've built up my credibility enough that this would be the time for me to lie."

After trawling through more Heyman promos than you could possibly imagine, it turns out that the former ECW owner has violated spoilers since WrestleMania 30 – two, to be precise.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at two Heyman spoilers that were incorrect and three that were correct.

Disclaimer: Heyman has given a lot more than three correct spoilers. We have chosen the three most notable spoilers for the purposes of this article.

#5 Correct: Brock Lesnar ends 'The Streak'

One of the most shocking moments in the history of pro wrestling/sports entertainment took place in April 2014 when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, ending the WWE icon’s 21-match winning streak at the event.

Paul Heyman cut multiple promos in the weeks following the show in which he bragged that his client “conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania”.

In hindsight, however, his words in a promo on Raw before WrestleMania 30 are far more impressive than what he said after the end of 'The Streak'.

“All it takes is one moment, one F-5. Three seconds later, 'The Streak' is over. This Sunday, the WWE presents to you the most historic WrestleMania moment since Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant when Brock Lesnar breaks 'The Streak' at WrestleMania. Now, that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler.”

