'That's not true at all' - Conflicting news about faction allegedly been created for Edge (Exclusive)

Edge has experienced it all during his Hall of Famer career, and it all began when he was paired up with Christain and Gangrel, collectively known as The Brood.

It was believed that WWE created The Brood with the primary purpose of making Edge a star, and Gangrel, who led the group, spoke about WWE's goal during an interview in 2020.

Vince Russo, however, disagreed and provided some clarification about WWE's intention behind forming The Brood. During an interview with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, Vince Russo stated that there is no truth in what Gangrel disclosed about The Brood.

Vince Russo was in WWE's creative team when the Brood was formed, and he even wrote the shows along with Ed Ferrara during that time. Russo also added that either Bruce Prichard or Vince McMahon might have told Gangrel a different story.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"That's not true at all. Not at all. I could tell you that. I was there for the inception of The Brood. Not at all. Now, don't get me wrong. Somebody else could have told him that. You know, if a Prichard told him that, if a Vince told him that, I don't know. But I am telling you, from my perspective, you know, I was writing the show, me and Ed were writing the show. We were there for the inception of The Brood, That was not the case at all. Not at all, bro."

The Brood and Edge's current status

Advertisement

The Brood was Edge and Christian's vehicle to kickstart their WWE TV careers in 1998, and the faction stayed together until the split in 1999.

Edge and Christain had found their footing in the tag team division, and The Brood was finally broken up when Gangrel turned on Edge. Gangrel would go on to form The New Brood for a brief period with The Hardy Boyz.

Edge is back in the news again as the Rated-R Superstar will make his in-ring return in the Royal Rumble match. The 11-time WWE Champion has not wrestled since the Backlash PPV as he tore his triceps while filming 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' against Randy Orton.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link it back to this article.