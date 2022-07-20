10 most valuable WWE Funko Pop collectibles - #1 will shock you

WWE and Funko's partnership has run since nearly the beginning of the toy company's mainstream popularity.

The Funko company was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington. Around 2012, the company started to skyrocket with the popularity of its Pop brand. Its recorded revenue for 2020 was $653 million.

The first of these Pop collectibles debuted in 2013 with Sheamus and John Cena in his blue "U Can't See Me" hat. Since then, a total of 171 WWE Funko Pop collectibles have been made, with 23 released so far in 2022.

Superstars will even participate in private signings for companys like 7 Bucks A Pop. Alexa Bless recently did one for this company and the chase (alternate look) version only has 20 pieces. Don't be surprised if that Pop ends up on this list someday.

Speaking of the list, this article will count down the 10 most valuable WWE Funko Pop collectibles. The values were taken from the official Funko app and are accurate as of July 15, 2022. Keep in mind that values will fluctuate on a day-to-day basis.

Kicking off this list is a man that can't be seen.

#10. John Cena (Black Pants, 2015) - WWE - $380

One of the most popular superstars of this generation, this Funko Pop of John Cena in black pants is worth nearly $400 today.

By 2015, John Cena already had six different Funko Pop Vinyl collectibles available for sale. As of July 2022, Cena has a total of seven different wrestling Pops, not counting his new Peacemaker and Jakob Toretto (The Fast and the Furious) Pops.

#9. AJ Lee (2014) - WWE - $430

The combination of an eight-year-old Pop and a popular former superstar makes AJ Lee's 2014 Pop worth an estimated $430.

AJ Lee's last match would come just a year later at WrestleMania 31 when she teamed up with Paige to take on the Bella Twins.

Many pro wrestling fans know AJ Lee's husband CM Punk, who you may see on this list later.

#8. Daniel Bryan (Patterned Outfit, 2014) - WWE - $470

Much like AJ Lee, the #8 most valuable Funko Pop Vinyl is a former superstar with an eight-year-old collectible.

Daniel Bryan has two different variations of Funko Pops with the patterned boots being the most valuable. His other Pop is no slouch in terms of value at $100.

Bryan left the company in 2021 to join AEW. He's currently in the Blackpool Combat Club faction with William Regal, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

#7. Rey Mysterio (Light Blue, 2014) - 7-Eleven - $480

The 2014 Light Blue Rey Mysterio was the first Funko Pop Vinyl on this list that didn't come directly from WWE. It was an exclusive sold by 7-11 eight years ago.

Rey Mysterio has become one of the most beloved superstars of this generation and will soon celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut within WWE.

#6. CM Punk (Pink, 2014) - Hot Topic - $490

A common theme in this list are former superstars who are popular with Funko Pop releases in the early days of these collectibles.

That's why CM Punk's Hot Topic exclusive Pop is worth nearly $500. The older the Pop is, the harder it is to find one in the box and in great condition.

After seven years away from pro wrestling, CM Punk debuted with AEW in August 2021 to a thunderous ovation.

#5. Randy "Macho Man" Savage (Pink, 2014) - WWE - $580

WWE Hall of Famer Randy "Macho Man" Savage is no stranger to the Funko Pop scene as he has a total of six Pops on the market, with a new Macho King Pop just released this year.

With that said, it is unknown why this Pop is so valuable. One theory is scarcity, as the company didn't make many print runs of the early WWE Funkos, hence so many from 2014 being on this list.

#4. Hulk Hogan (Yellow Shirt, 2014) - WWE - $760

Yet another 2014 Funko Pop makes the list as the "Immortal" Hulk Hogan is the fourth most valuable Pop. Like many before it, the Hogan Pop was a regular issue.

Hulk Hogan has a Hollywood version of the Funko Pop that just barely misses the top 10 here, and also has multi-pack sets with Mr. T as well as his nWo faction. While there are Freddie Funko Pops emulating Hulk Hogan that are very valuable, we're only looking at Pops of the icon himself.

#3. Rey Mysterio (Black, 2014) - Funko Convention - $770

The first superstar to make a second entry on this list, Rey Mysterio's 2014 Funko is unlike the other 2014 Pops that ranked before it. This is exclusive to the 2014 Funko Convention, so the supply is even more limited than the ones from WWE Shop.

While many convention-exclusive Pops will have the number of pieces it is limited to on its sticker, this one does not have that as it was in the early days of Funko's popularity with the mainstream audience.

The fact that an eight-year-old Pop from a convention is in mint condition in the box is one of the reasons why it fetches such a high price.

#2. John Cena (Green Hat, 2014) - WWE - $810

Another WWE Superstar with a second entry on this list is none other than John Cena. This was an exclusive sold in the early days through the WWE Shop in 2014.

While John Cena has many different Funko Pops ranging from his first one in 2013 up until the unique "invisible" (as you can't see him) Pop in 2019, none can touch the value of this pop that tops over $800.

#1. Zack Ryder (2017) - Funko Shop - $950

Woo! Woo! Woo! Bet you didn't expect to see Zack Ryder on this list as the most valuable Funko Pop, but it is fetching nearly $1000, which is impressive considering it's is the newest Pop on this list.

A well-known figure collector, Zack Ryder was happy to have landed his very own special Funko, which was a Funko Shop exclusive and limited to only 500 pieces. Ryder is very popular with the wrestling community and is no longer with the company, helping compound the value here.

