3 matches that could be the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37 

WWE has a lot to decide about next year's WrestleMania. Right now, most aspects of the event are up in the air. As always, many fans already want to know which superstars will get the honor of headlining the iconic event.

Some might say that it's still too early to start thinking about the card for WrestleMania 37. But 2020 is rapidly coming to a close. So it's fair to start wondering what could happen on the '"Grandest Stage of Them All."

WWE currently has a locker room full of world-class athletes. Many of these stars can create outstanding matches when they're given the opportunity. Currently, almost a dozen superstars have a legitimate chance to headline WrestleMania. Naturally, all of them are some of WWE's most recognizable names.

Here's a look at three matches that are currently the most likely bouts to headline WWE WrestleMania 37.

#3 Roman Reigns and Big E could battle for the WWE Universal Championship

Will Big E become the next Universal Champion?

Big E was separated from his New Day teammates in the latest WWE draft. The fan-favorite star is reportedly in line for a massive push. If so, he could become a major singles star for the first time in his career.

Many fans want to see Big E challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. WWE could potentially set up this match by having Big E win the Royal Rumble.

If you look at the Smackdown roster, it doesn't have a lot of proven babyface singles stars. Only Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are currently capable of challenging Reigns.

Owens is already set to face Reigns at WWE TLC. Bryan will most likely face "The Tribal Chief" at WWE Royal Rumble. After that, Big E could be the next challenger to Reigns' throne.

With a successful storyline, Reigns and Big E could create one of the best main events in recent WWE history.