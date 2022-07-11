The 4 best gimmicks in WWE at the moment

It is safe to say that The Repo Man, The Gobbledy Gooker, and The Bastion Booger will undoubtedly go down as three of the biggest failed projects in WWE history. Moreover, their infamy has little to do with how ridiculous each character came "off" on TV.

After all, iconic superstars like The Undertaker, Goldust, and Bray Wyatt may have been perceived as peculiar in real life, but all three gimmicks were well received by fans in regards to pro wrestling.

You can't always judge a book by its cover, and everything isn't always what it seems. To spare you the displeasure of any more cliches, here are the 4 best gimmicks in WWE programming.

#4 Seth Rollins, a borderline sociopath

Although he might be known to play the "good guy" once or twice throughout his WWE tenure, Seth "Freakin" Rollins always seems to excel best as a dastardly, cold-hearted heel. If you're seeking a reference, look no further than Monday Night Raw after this year's Hell in a Cell event.

What was initially perceived by most fans as an extension of the olive branch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins turned out to be a ruse. The latter attacked The American Nightmare with a sledgehammer moments after it seemed the two had mended fences.

In a day and age where it's quite common for fans to cheer on the bad guy, Seth has managed to master the art of eliciting genuine heel heat as evident by the boos that reign down after every despicable action.

#3 Becky Lynch, an ex-WWE Raw Women's Champion gone mad

Big Time Becky Lynch began 2022 exactly the way she ended the prior year; atop the women's division as the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. She then crossed paths with The EST at WrestleMania 38.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's encounter at the Showcase of Immortals will certainly go down in history as a 5-Star classic. Unfortunately for Big Time Becks, that same classic marked the end of her latest title reign and the beginning of a downward spiral.

Following her defeat at WrestleMania, Becky soon made her return to Raw via promo segment. Though she initially kept her composure, it didn't take long for the wheels to turn as a deshveled-looking Becky Lynch admitted to hitting rock bottom after her championship loss.

Subtle things like when her voice cracks or her certain promo deliveries, Becky Lynch playing a crazy, ex-Women's Champion desperate to reclaim the throne can be best described as pure gold.

#3 Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel

No matter how bad the situation, no matter how disinterested you may feel; you can always count on Paul Heyman to deliver a promo so powerful you start second-guessing your dissatisfaction.

After reading that last paragraph, one might assume that Heyman is just as imposing as The Tribal Chief, himself.

In reality, he is Roman Reigns' yes man. The guy riding the coattails of The Bloodline is solely due to the fact that they're the cream of the crop in the company at the moment.

Paul's ability to transition from a pathetic lackey to an authoritative and commanding maestro on the mic is just one of the many reasons he's a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer.

#1 Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief

There was once a time when Roman Reigns' theme song played and he'd be welcomed to a mass of boos from the WWE Universe. He'd enter the ring, request a mic, and state that he wasn't a 'bad guy' or a 'good guy'. He was just 'The Guy'.

The boos got louder as The Big Dog's impressive list of accomplishments began to broaden week by week. Fast forward to 2022, and Roman Reigns has gone from being the baby-face who fans despised to the unapologetic ruler of his kingdom that the WWE Universe cheers for.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar one last time in a last-man standing match at this year's SummerSlam. Though their rivalry feels played out at this point to many fans, Roman's popularity certainly isn't. That was evident by the cheers he was greeted with on the latest episode of SmackDown last week.

