5 best candidates to win the WWE World Cup

Who should claim it?

With the announcement of WWE Crown Jewel to take place in Saudia Arabia on November 2nd, we learned that the company would be holding its own World Cup tournament. We don't have many details as of now, but we can expect various wrestlers from around the world to compete, each one representing his respective country.

Aside from bragging rights, it's unclear if the winner of this tournament will get anything important. Braun Strowman didn't exactly get anything as a result of his victory at the Greatest Royal Rumble, after all. At this point, it's likely that the WWE World Cup falls into that category.

Still, the WWE World Cup tournament could be a very good way to highlight the winner and heat him up heading into Survivor Series and ultimately the Royal Rumble. Done properly with good follow up (which is admittedly optimistic), the WWE World Cup could be a launching ground as the biggest part of the company's calendar dawns and the bright lights of WrestleMania at last start shining over the horizon.

With that in mind, here are the five ideal winners for the WWE World Cup tournament.

#5 Finn Balor (Ireland)

Might he get second wind?

Finn Balor has floundered these past couple of years. With 50/50 booking and a boring gimmick when he isn't the demon, Balor at first glance doesn't appear a likely or a deserving winner of the WWE World Cup.

Yet, he remains popular with fans. A victory in the World Cup could be a good launching pad to give Finn Balor's career a much-needed second wind. Though no one should expect him to be in a world title match at WrestleMania 35, he can at least do a lot better than the utility player/enhancement role they have him in now.

