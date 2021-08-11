The 5 best in-ring technicians in WWE today

WWE has a long history of securing some of the greatest in-ring technicians in the business. Dating back to the beginning of the promotion, men and women who were proficient in technical wrestling have come in and perfected the craft.

Whether it be submissions or a wide variety of suplexes, these grapplers have shown the world why they are so talented.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is still known to this day as the Excellence of Execution for his expert technical wrestling ability. After becoming one of the greatest cruiserweights ever, the Man of 1,000 Holds, Dean Malenko, made his way to the WWE to prove himself.

Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan were all considered the best in the world for what they achieved inside the squared circle.

With many superstars having retired or moved on from the company, there is a brand new era of grapplers who have staked a claim to the crown as the best technical wrestler in the world. In this article, let's take a look at the five best in-ring technicians in WWE today.

Honorable mentions

Drew Gulak

Cesaro

Natalya

Tyler Bate

KUSHIDA

#5 Timothy Thatcher - WWE NXT

Timothy Thatcher has his sights set on winning the #DustyClassic!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ib2L7pYwiH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 7, 2021

Upon his arrival in WWE, Timothy Thatcher was widely regarded as an exceptional grappler on the independent scene. With an array of submissions at his disposal, the former EVOLVE Champion put on technical wrestling classics against the likes of Chris Hero, Zack Sabre Jr. and Riddle.

During his first year in NXT, he has shown glimpses of the ability he possesses.

Thatcher quickly aligned himself with Riddle and helped one half of the Broserweights retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. The alliance proved to be brief when Timothy Thatcher turned on Riddle.

The two men would battle in the singles competition, but this was a prelude to a stipulation that truly showcased the submission expertise that Thatcher was capable of.

Timothy Thatcher had his first breakout moment in WWE in a match concept known as "The Fight Pit". With one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, Kurt Angle, looking on, Thatcher survived Riddle's onslaught and choked him out using a rear naked choke.

He has gone on to win yet another "Fight Pit" against Tommaso Ciampa as well, which has led to the two men becoming a tag team.

These weren't the only matches that have shown what Timothy Thatcher is capable of. He has had bangers against Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. He has also shown that he can teach his "Thatch-As-Thatch-Can" style to willing students.

It doesn't matter if it's as a trainer or competitor, Thatcher has shown the world that he stands among the best grapplers in the WWE today.

