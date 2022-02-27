The 5 biggest WrestleMania matches of all time

WWE have announced "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time" coming up in five weeks. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match on April 3rd in Dallas, Texas. It will be two of the biggest superstars in the company battling over who will walk away with all the gold.

The Grandest Stage of Them All has been the setting for so many epic encounters. Whether for the top prize in the promotion or a highly anticipated showdown between two unstoppable forces, WrestleMania has had a litany of classics that have been replayed for years since.

For many fans, there have been quite a few matches that have lived on in their memories. Legacies and careers have been made in these iconic contests that stand the test of time. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.

5) Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior for the WWE and Intercontinental Championships - WWE WrestleMania VI

The Ultimate Warrior had a meteoric rise to the top of the summit. He won the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions and seemed destined to capture the top prize. After a memorable staredown with WWE Champion Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble Match, the match was all set for the Ultimate Challenge at WrestleMania 6.

The two biggest babyfaces in the promotion clashed with the two top titles up for grabs. Hogan and Warrior sold out the Skydome in Toronto with every fan on the edge of theiri seat from the opening bell. They put on a well-crafted main event encounter that escalated as time went on and built towards a compelling crescendo.

The Ultimate Warrior overcame the Immortal One and defeated him to win the WWE Championship. The contest felt bigger than any match before it and was the first time the company had put two fan favorites against one another in the headline match on the Show of Shows. It delivered in every way possible and set the Warrior up for a run on top.

