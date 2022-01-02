The 5 defining moments of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021

IMPACT Wrestling established itself as the number three promotion in the United States in 2021. Through a partnership with All Elite Wrestling and consistent in-ring quality, the company has made itself a source of entertainment for its fanbase.

16 new champions were crowned, with multiple stars debuting in 2021. The roster has expanded with Matt Cardona, W. Morrissey, and the IInspiration. That's not even taking into account the likes of AEW's Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, and Kazarian, as well as NJPW's FinJuice and Minoru Suzuki, who all left their mark in 2021.

With the arrival of 2022, it's time to remember the moments that defined 2021 for IMPACT Wrestling. Multiple shifts have changed the course of this promotion more than many others in the industry. In this article, let's take a look at the five defining moments of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.

5. The IInspiration make their in-ring debut to defeat Decay for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles

During their run, the IIconics became one of the best women's tag teams in WWE. After being released by WWE in April 2021, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay sparked conversations about where they would head next.

It was announced in October that Royce and Kay, now known by their real names Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, would debut for IMPACT Wrestling to face Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Decay at Bound For Glory in Las Vegas. The IInspiration came out with a brand new entrance and presentation. They were bonafide superstars on this night.

They made a triumphant debut by defeating Rosemary and Havok to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The IInspiration have such charismatic characters that they would be successful for any company. IMPACT picked up a money act that should become a mainstay for the promotion in 2022.

