Top 5 greatest New Day moments

The New Day have cemented their legacy as one of the most popular and successful stables in WWE history. Over the course of six years, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have been a part of some of the biggest moments, matches and feuds to take place in WWE. However, this year's WWE Draft finally put an end to their time together by splitting up the group.

With Big E now on his own on Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi and Xavier will reign on Monday nights as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. These three men have shared a bond unlike any we have ever seen in the business. The New Day hosted WrestleMania 33, sold boat loads of merchandise, and feuded with the likes of The Bar and The Revival.

With their farewell match now in the books on this past week's SmackDown, it's time to take a look back at the New Day's top five greatest moments. This is a collection of memorable matches, moments and achievements these three men have accomplished together.

#5 The New Day's entrance at Wrestlemania 32

Shortly before WrestleMania 32, the New Day were finally crossing over as babyfaces in the WWE.

The WWE Universe had long been cheering and supporting the Power of Positivity. Their support led to WWE deciding to release the New Day's idea for a cereal called Booty O's.

This, along with the majority of the team's shirts, were very profitable for the company. However, New Day were heels in the company feuding with the likes of the Dudley Boyz and the Usos.

At the biggest show of the year in Dallas, New Day would meet a collection of WWE's top heels known as the League of Nations. This event would also mark the threesome's most famous entrance at Wrestlemania. Walking out in front of 101,763 fans in the A&T Stadium, the New Day would make their way out of a giant-sized Booty O's box.

This Wrestlemania 32 entrance showed that the New Day was one of WWE's biggest acts. Although the team would not win their contest at the event, they left the WWE Universe with a memorable moment that everyone in attendance would always remember.