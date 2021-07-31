The 5 greatest NXT betrayals of all time

WWE NXT has become the most popular brand in the company. Throughout its history, they have crafted amazing storylines that have provided emotional moments. Friendships, tag teams and stables have been the lifeblood of their storytelling crux. With those relationships, the brand has given us memorable betrayals that have shifted the course of several careers.

Most recently, the relationship between NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai has shown signs of tension. Kai gave Gonzalez a side eye and looked fondly at her gold. On the July 27th episode, Dakota finally turned on Raquel and officially set her sights on the title. It was just the latest betrayal that has taken the brand in a new direction.

With almost a decade of history behind the brand, there have been important shifts that have created powerful groups and critically acclaimed matches through betrayals. In this article, let's look back on the five greatest NXT betrayals of all time.

#5 Adam Cole turns on Kyle O'Reilly and ends Undisputed Era (NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day)

The Undisputed Era has to be considered the most dominant faction in NXT history. Adam Cole debuted at TakeOver Brooklyn III by attacking then-NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish by his side. The three men won the first ever WarGames to take place on the brand. When Roderick Strong joined their ranks, things only got better.

The four men completed the golden prophecy, winning all the men's championships in NXT. After the group lost all their gold, things seemed bleak for The Undisputed Era with many fans thinking they would move on to the main roster as a stable. Their babyface turn and victory over Team McAfee at TakeOver: WarGames 2020 cooled those speculations.

Kyle O'Reilly saw the emergence as a singles star in 2020 that included two failed opportunities at the NXT Championship and main eventing TakeOver. However, his praise of respect toward NXT Champion Finn Balor led to the final demise for the super group. At TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Balor defeated Pete Dunne and looked to be attacked by Burch and Lorcan until The Undisputed Era intervened.

It looked as if the UE was extending a hand to Finn Balor inviting him into the stable, but Adam Cole laid out the NXT Champion with a superkick. Due to the respect earned in battle, this upset O'Reilly, who got in Cole's face with Roderick Strong trying to separate the two men. Cole then dropped O'Reilly with a superkick, ending their friendship and the Undisputed Era as a result.

The end of such a dominant group should be higher on this list. However, it came out of nowhere with no real buildup to it. The followup has left a lot to desire with Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish really having no real reaction to the end of the Undisputed Era. The series of matches with Cole and O'Reilly doesn't seem to have a well-thought plan for it as well, but this turn definitely deserves mention.

