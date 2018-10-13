The 5 most underused superstars on SmackDown in 2018

SmackDown 1000

As we draw closer to SmackDown 1000, the list of legends set to appear on the show grows longer. While nostalgia may have a place in the wrestling industry, it often comes at the expense of young stars trying to make a name for themselves.

Sadly, throughout this year, some of SmackDown's biggest names have seen a decline in screen time. What fans, myself included, have to bear in mind is that SmackDown is a two-hour show. With that in mind, we take a look at some of the most underused stars on SmackDown Live.

Honorable mentions

Shinsuke Nakamura

This section is dedicated to Shinsuke Nakamura, the current US champion. Despite holding the championship, the leader of Nakamerica has been absent from two consecutive pay-per-views. Apart from that, he also appears in this list because he failed to win the WWE title from AJ Styles during their long, drawn out feud. Shinsuke's absence from the main event picture may be due to a lack of legitimate challengers, but that might be about to change soon.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rey Mysterio

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio has been announced for SmackDown 1000, and we hope it marks a new chapter in Shinsuke's career.

3. Absolution

Absolution

Paige's retirement from in-ring competition was one of the saddest moments for members of the WWE Universe. However, the fans didn't have as much to lose as the members of Paige's crew, Absolution. Absolution had the potential to be one of the most dominant stables in the women division, but sadly the group will never live up to its full potential.

At the moment, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been reduced to enhancement talents, particularly when the creative team wants to build the profile of a woman on the roster. The best hope for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would be the establishment of the Women's tag team belt.

