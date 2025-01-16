The American Nightmare to use a banned moved; new alliance with The Wyatt Sicks? - 4 things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing tomorrow on the USA Network and it will be the third edition of the blue brand to run for three hours. This should mean the program will feature many matches and segments.

Despite that, only a few things are being promoted for the show. Los Garza and the Motor City Machine Guns will clash, as will Tiffany Stratton and Bayley. Solo Sikoa will also make his return following his loss at RAW's Netflix premiere.

One star who will certainly appear on SmackDown who is yet to be officially advertised for anything is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is the World Champion of the blue brand, and thus its face.

This article will take a look at a few things Cody might do on Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow. This includes helping turn a big-name babyface, compete in a major rematch, and shock the world by using a banned move.

Below are four things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown this week:

#4. Jimmy Uso and Cody could have a rematch against Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu

WWE Friday Night SmackDown's first week as a three-hour show was a strong one, but last week's edition was more lackluster. There were still good things that went down, but some of the programs appeared to drag.

This arguably applies to the main event. Cody Rhodes shockingly teamed up with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso to take on Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Cody and Jimmy lost, thanks to interference from Kevin Owens.

On WWE SmackDown tomorrow, Cody and Jimmy vs. Jacob and Tama Tonga could happen again. This time, it could be specifically booked to be more exciting, and without Kevin Owens' interference. This would make up for last week's match dragging a bit and it would give Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso a win.

#3. He could be saved by The Wyatt Sicks if The Bloodline attacks

The Wyatt Sicks is a creepy and spooky faction that formed on WWE RAW last year. Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, is the leader of the stable. He has been joined by Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy.

While the creepy stable was initially on Monday Night RAW, that is no longer the case. It was recently revealed that all five names will be moving to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the WWE Transfer Window.

The group could debut as soon as SmackDown tomorrow and come out to save Cody. The stable hates those who hurt their own family. If Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga target Cody and Jimmy Uso again, The Wyatt Sicks could stand up to the dangerous trio, starting a new rivalry in the process.

#2. Cody Rhodes could convince Solo Sikoa to turn babyface

Solo Sikoa is in an interesting spot in WWE. The Samoan star had taken over The Bloodline following WrestleMania last year and proceeded to add Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group.

However, on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere the right to be called The Tribal Chief, and the Ula Fala were on the line. Roman Reigns won it all back by defeating Sikoa in the ring. Solo hasn't been seen since, but that will change on SmackDown.

When he appears, his long-time rival Cody Rhodes could confront him. Rhodes, in his typical babyface fashion, could scold Solo for his past behavior, while also trying to convince him to turn babyface. While Sikoa might be apprehensive at first, he could listen to what The American Nightmare says, ultimately changing his role in the company.

#1. He could shockingly hit the Piledriver on Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes' next major premium live event match on WWE programming will come at the Royal Rumble. He will go one-on-one with his former friend Kevin Owens and the two will fight in a Ladder Match.

The bout has a lot of history, but there were two major beats of their feud. The Prizefighter hit their mutual friend Randy Orton with a brutal Piledriver that took him out of action in WWE. He later nailed Cody with the Package Piledriver, which also kept Rhodes away from in-ring competition for a brief period.

On SmackDown, an angry and bitter Cody could decide to return the favor. If he and Kevin get into a fight of some kind, Rhodes might snap. This could then lead to the World Champion hitting Kevin Owens with a Piledriver of his own, potentially injuring the Prizefighter.

