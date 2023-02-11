The Beast interferes, an unlikely manager - 5 Ways Madcap Moss can defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title on WWE SmackDown

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE SmackDown against Madcap Moss. Madcap shocked the wrestling world at the conclusion of this week's SmackDown.

He defeated Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar in a Fatal Four-Way in the main event of this week's show to earn a title shot next week. The Ring General has been dominant on SmackDown since winning the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022. It will be a tall task for Madcap Moss, but he proved tonight that he could win any match he is a part of.

Listed below are five ways Madcap Moss can defeat Gunther on next week's WWE SmackDown.

#5. Madcap Moss wrestles the match of his life next week on WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss is a tremendous athlete who has just not been able to find his way on the main roster thus far. He was saddled with a pair of suspenders in a comedy gimmick alongside Happy Corbin and is just now starting to recover.

He could shock the WWE Universe next week on SmackDown and defeat Gunther clean in the middle of the ring. It is highly unlikely, but anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.

#4. Emma interferes in the Intercontinental Championship match

Madcap Moss and Emma are dating in real life, and their relationship is now being showcased on WWE television. Gunther will be prepared for the match against Moss and will likely enter the title defense extremely confident.

However, a well-timed distraction by Emma could change the tide of the entire match. If The Ring General is taken out of his game for just a moment, Moss has the strength to be able to capitalize and perhaps steal the Intercontinental Championship next week on SmackDown with a cheap win.

#3. Brock Lesnar attacks Gunther

Brock Lesnar and Gunther had a brief stare-down at the Royal Rumble, and the WWE Universe is still buzzing about it. The Beast already has a lot on his plate at the moment, as he will be facing Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber.

However, Brock may already be looking ahead to WrestleMania and may decide next Friday is the perfect time to send a message to Gunther. The bout between Lesnar and Gunther would be a dream match for most wrestling fans. Madcap Moss could capitalize on an attack from Lesnar and win the title next Friday on SmackDown.

#2. Imperium betrays Gunther

Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction on WWE SmackDown. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are tremendous wrestlers as well, but they never get quite as much recognition as The Ring General.

Ludwig and Giovanni may be tired of being in Gunther's shadow and choose to betray their leader next week on the blue brand.

The Usos are vulnerable at the moment, and the Imperium members may want to go after the tag titles instead of protecting their leader's reign.

#1. Madcap Moss could hire JBL for the ultimate revenge on Baron Corbin

Madcap Moss could get the ultimate revenge on Baron Corbin by hiring JBL as his manager. The Modern Day Wrestling God has been going through it on RAW.

Corbin hired JBL for his wisdom, but things did not work out in the slightest, and the WWE legend kicked Baron to the curb this past Monday night.

Madcap Moss could approach JBL, and the two could bond over their hatred of Baron Corbin. Under the guidance of the Hall of Famer, Moss could then win the Intercontinental Championship - something Corbin has never accomplished in his career.

Poll : 0 votes