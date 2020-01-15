The Bella Twins reveal the shocking ring names they pitched to WWE at 22-years-old

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Brie and Nikki's careers would have been very different with these names

Nikki and Brie Bella are both former Divas Champions, who took WWE by storm a few years ago as the main reason for Total Divas being commissioned as a series.

At the time, Nikki Bella was dating John Cena and her sister was in a relationship with Daniel Bryan, which WWE seemingly believed would make for a great reality TV show.

Nine seasons later, WWE officials have been proven correct, even though Nikki and Brie are no longer main cast members on the show. After more than a decade in the ring, wrestling's most iconic twin sisters decided to walk away from the company and concentrate on the companies they currently own, as well as the families that they have created along the way.

Brie and Nikki recently appeared on "Cold as Balls" with Kevin Hart, where they were able to reveal that Brie is currently potty training her daughter, Birdie, which is why she's been off the radar in recent months.

As well as revealing personal information about her daughter's progress, Brie Bella also let slip about the first-ever ring names that she and her sister pitched to WWE when they were just 22-years -old.

It appears that Nikki wanted to be called Nicole For Show, whilst Brie was Brie-zy For Sheazy. Luckily, WWE didn't accept any of the names and instead opted for Brie and Nikki Bella.

Do you think these ring names would have worked better for The Bella Twins? Have your say in the comments section below...