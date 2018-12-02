The Best Shows to Watch on the WWE Network: November 25th-December 1st

NXT UK featured two incredible title matches

This week, the WWE brought us, possibly, one of the worst Monday Night Raws that we'd seen all year. Fans and critics alike bashed the three-hour slog for giving pointless, boring segments that, for all intents and purposes, didn't really take any of Raw's storylines anywhere.

Luckily, if you were disappointed in Raw and SmackDown this week, the WWE Network brought us some incredible programming this week. Between the NXT UK Women's Champion finally being crowned, some great bouts on NXT and 205 Live, and the return of a fan favorite show, it really felt like the streaming service was worth the $9.99 monthly fee...just for this week alone.

#5 WWE Hidden Gems: November 29th

Relive some of the greatest matches in wrestling history with WWE Hidden Gems

I know some people may think it's cheating to repeatedly use things like Marquee Matches since it's not exactly bringing fans new content, but shows like this are important because it brings some iconic and legendary bouts to younger fans or those who may not have been watching wrestling around the time these matches took place.

The same goes for WWE Hidden Gems. The difference being that they're HIDDEN GEMS. Most fans will not have seen any of the matches catalogued in this series.

Take for example this week's match; Dusty Rhodes & Junkyard Dog vs Ted Dibiase & Matt Borne. Taken from a Houston Wrestling event back in 1984, we get to see some of the greatest stars in the industry work in their prime.

While most fans would know Dusty Rhodes, Ted Dibiase, and the Junkyard Dog, the name Matt Borne might not ring a bell. However, you would definitely know his work in the WWF where he was the first superstar to portray Doink The Clown.

This match featured a red-hot crowd that popped for every move, punch, elbow or headbutt thrown by JYD and the American Dream.

Anthologies like these are one of the reasons that I decided to join the WWE Network early on. It's always great to take a look back at some of the classic stars and matches, and this is definitely a tag team bout you'll want to watch.

