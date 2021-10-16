The Best of WWE on Instagram; Week Ending the15th Oct

WWE Superstars always bring it when it comes to Instagram and this week is no different. This week we're celebrating a birthday, have a pizza party, share in some geeky attire and get an inside look into some of the cutest couples in the WWE right now.

#6 Rhea Ripley turns 25 this week | @rhearipley_wwe

Rhea Ripley turned the big 25 this week and everyone made it clear online via Twitter and Instagram how much she is loved backstage. Ripley posed some fabulous images of her backstage at Friday Night SmackDown holding black inflatable balloons. Along with this we can see her having fun with Nikki ASH who gave her a bunch of autumn colored flowers while there is a fun image of Tamina and Bianca Belair having a sowd fight with balloons on sticks.

Her tag team partner and fellow WWE Women's Tag Team champion Nikki ASH also posted to Instagram this week saying:

Happy birthday you wonderful human! Beautiful inside and out! @rhearipley_wwe have the best day!! And I’m ready to throw you a SUPER NIGHTMARE PARTY! 👹🦸🏻‍♀️ 🥳🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉🎁🎁🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈

Rhea thanked everyone who wished her a Happy Birthday and made her day truly special:

Thank you to everyone that filled my birthday with black, pumpkin spice & horror! 🖤🎃

#5 Toni Storm is the Wild Child of WWE | @ToniStorm_

Toni Storm has a new favorite jacket and is showing it off this week on Instagram in multiple posts. Teaming it with Vans, Converse and a cool little cowboy hat, Storm knows how to keep all eyes on her inside and outside of the ring.

This isn't the first time she has worn a checkaboard jacket, she's also sported a denim cropped version on Friday Night SmackDown. Her "rocker look" is always on full display and she makes it her mission to allow her followers to be whoever they want to be in whatever way they wish.

