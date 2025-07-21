The Big Show and 3 giants who’ve disappeared from WWE

WWE and pro wrestling, to a great extent, are always changing. The industry has gone from a competition-focused industry to one that heavily relies on entertainment. Sometimes, the content is focused more towards children, while at other times, it has been a more adult-oriented product.One aspect that has certainly changed is the style of the in-ring action. For a long time, the WWF and WWWF had relatively plodding matches with larger-than-life characters and wrestlers. These days, the product is more geared towards smaller, sleeker, and more athletic performers.Still, there have been a plethora of larger-than-life giants throughout the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The best example is the legendary Andre the Giant, but other big men have appeared over the years.Some of these massive giants have even randomly disappeared. In some cases, this was due to a release or a contract expiring. In other cases, a star jumped ship or has been benched. This article will take a look at four big men who have disappeared.Below are four giants who have disappeared from WWE.#4. The Big Show jumped ship to All Elite WrestlingThe Big Show is one of the most iconic giants in wrestling. In fact, the former WWE star will likely go down as the most notable giant in the industry following the retirement and subsequent passing of Andre the Giant.While the big man started his career in WCW, he joined WWE beginning in early 1999. He went on to hold multiple world titles, headline numerous pay-per-views, and had more heel and babyface turns than almost anybody in history.In 2021, The Big Show shocked the world by leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. He proceeded to move to All Elite Wrestling. While he mostly doesn't compete for the Jacksonville-based company, the man now known to fans as Paul Wight remains in AEW to this very day.#3. Skyscrapin' Shanky was gaining steam before vanishingShanky is a giant of a man. He was billed by WWE as standing at seven feet tall and weighing in at an impressive 310 pounds. He started his career in the Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion before later moving to the United States.The big man joined WWE in January 2020. He competed at Superstar Spectacle and then joined Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW and later Friday Night SmackDown. While he was initially a heel, Shanky eventually became a dancing babyface called Skyscrapin' Shanky.Unfortunately, his time on the main roster was relatively short-lived. Once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, the relatively inexperienced Shanky was taken off television. He was released a year later in September 2023.#2. The Great Khali has only appeared sporadically over the past decadeThe Great Khali is an infamous pro wrestler and actor. He began wrestling in 2000, where he competed in Japan, Mexico, and various other countries before signing with WWE in 2006.Immediately upon joining the main roster, Khali feuded with The Undertaker. He later won the World Heavyweight Championship and even fought John Cena over the WWE Title. Over time, however, his push diminished.Khali became more of a comedy figure known as The Punjabi Playboy, and he wrestled less frequently. From there, his contract expired in 2014. Khali has still appeared off and on over the years, however, and was even inducted into the Hall of Fame.#1. Omos has vanished from WWEOmos is one of the most intimidating men in wrestling today. He is billed at 7 feet and 3 inches tall. Omos also weighs in at over 400 pounds. He is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion alongside AJ Styles.While the big man is the only person on this list still signed with WWE, however, he has still completely vanished. His last match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, well over a year ago. He has appeared in Pro Wrestling NOAH, but obviously, that's not World Wrestling Entertainment.There have been rumors that Omos could return as part of AAA, which is technically owned by World Wrestling Entertainment and TKO, or at least, will soon be. Still, until that happens, there is no sign of Omos returning to television. A lot of his fans want him back, though, so hopefully he shows back up sooner rather than later.