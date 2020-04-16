The Big Show gives his verdict on the first-ever Firefly Fun House match (Exclusive)

The Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena was one of the highlights of WrestleMania 36.

Big Show praised John Cena for helping to "elevate" The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

The Big Show on WWE Raw

While WrestleMania 36 will go down as the most unique show in WWE history, one match managed to stand out from the rest. The Firefly Fun House match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and John Cena was unlike anything WWE has produced in past and managed to get both fans and wrestlers talking.

The Big Show, who has pretty much seen it all during his two decades in WWE, has said he was blown away by the creativity of the match. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Big Show said:

"I thought the Firefly Fun House match was a stroke of genius from the creative part of thinking outside of the box. It really took our fans on a different journey."

Big Show went on to praise John Cena for not being afraid to take risks as a performer and for helping to "elevate" Bray Wyatt.

"I thought John Cena did an amazing job of putting himself out there because that's a really risky skit that they did."

"That could have been received very well or gone the other way just as equally and luckily they did such a great job and presented the product and everybody understood, you know, what The Fiend was doing to John Cena, living his worst nightmare and surviving that."

"I thought it was great character development for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and I thought it was, you know very magnanimous of John Cena to do that to help elevate another talent."

The Big Show didn't have a scheduled match at WrestleMania 36 but he did show up to challenge Drew McIntyre straight after he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar.

And while he was unsuccessful against Drew, The Big Show has been making waves outside of WWE with his new Netflix series 'The Big Show Show' which is available to stream now.