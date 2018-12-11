The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (December 10th)

Well, this was unexpected.

Last night's Raw was a lot better than the zero-effort shows WWE has served up in recent weeks. We got a number of good matches and some notable segments to make the TLC pay per view on Sunday feel a lot more important. While SmackDown's side of the equation feels hot, Raw's has lacked. Last night's show did a good job of heating the red brand's side up...for the most part, that is.

Who took the most and least out of last night's episode? We'll now take a closer look.

Loser: The Raw tag team division

For the love of God, why is this feud still going on?!

And to top it all off, why did the Raw Tag Team Championships change hands thanks to a pin on Drake Maverick?! The result was that the previous champions, the Authors of Pain, felt like chumps, and the new champions, Gable and Roode, already feel illegitimate right out of the gate. It isn't like they felt like a big deal before their title win, at any rate.

This is truly the worst division in the company at the moment. It isn't even close.

So close to the closing bell, this feud has merited conversation as being one of the worst of 2018.

Winners: Ruby Riott and Natalya

On the one hand, this was yet another time where WWE shamelessly exploited a death to further an angle. On the other hand, it actually worked. When this match was announced, it felt like there was no reason for it to happen. Now at least it feels like there are stakes involved.

This segment implies a Natalya victory on Sunday, which will at least make her feel like a bigger deal. She would be well poised to turn on and challenge Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble after this angle.

