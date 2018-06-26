The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (June 25)

Bad booking harmed a filler show, but it had its moments.

The IC title was again the highlight.

Last night's Raw, unfortunately, went back into filler mode as the build for Extreme Rules continued, but there were a number of notable highlights that made it better than the episodes we've been used to seeing since the superstar shakeup. While a number of important characters like Braun Strowman remain in limbo, some memorable moments happened nevertheless.

The biggest indictment on the show continues to be the absence of its supposed top championship. We got a decidedly dreadful promo about Brock Lesnar's absence to kick things off, one which did no one any favors.

The tired attempt to get heat on Brock Lesnar's part-time status continued, but it's only led to a dead, dead rivalry so far this year. It didn't help that we got no progression into the Extreme Rules fatal 5-way match to determine the #1 contender.

Who walked away with wind in their sails in last night's filler-laden episode?

Loser: Bobby Lashley

Putting the ice-cold Bobby Lashley in a rivalry with the equally ice-cold Roman Reigns isn't the best way to heat either man up. In the opening segment, Lashley once again proved that he's possibly the worst mic worker in the entire company, and the tandem losing to the lowly Revival, who have been treated as nothing but jobbers, doesn't do anything for either of them.

The good guys losing because of internal dissension has been done over and over again and the Revival, unfortunately, haven't been treated as anything more than jobbers in their main roster career.

If this loss was supposed to do something for their rivalry, it really didn't matter that much. It's hard to care, quite frankly.

Roman Reigns would go on to have a better night, however, because he wasn't done. He'd reappear.