The biggest winners and losers of Clash of Champions

He's here!

Clash of Champions was a typical lukewarm pay per view. In some ways, it was a huge disappointment, with many of its matches not living up to the hype. In other ways, it greatly exceeded expectations for a filler show, setting up the coming fall storylines well. With All Elite Wrestling's debut on TNT imminent, WWE needs good talking points heading into October, and Clash of Champions did a decent enough job with its highest profile angles.

With Hell in a Cell already coming together and feeling like more of a big deal than it traditionally has, who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Loser: Cedric Alexander

And just like that, all of Cedric Alexander's momentum in recent weeks has been blown up in smoke.

The former Cruiserweight Champion picked up some big wins and dazzled in the King of the Ring tournament on RAW, and now he had an opportunity to square off with AJ Styles on pay per view in his hometown. It had all the makings of the best match of the night.

Instead, the hometown curse continued, and we got a brief, pedestrian match with Alexander losing fairly easily and then getting beat down afterwards. It was a massive letdown.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

As expected, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to become tag team champions, doing so after a miscommunication between the two teams, with Strowman pushing Roode into Rollins. That set up a Glorious DDT and the crowning of new champions.

This pairing remains as random as it gets, but for Robert Roode in particular, it's a big step up from what he was doing before, which was precisely nothing. For Ziggler, it's a way to remain the utility player that WWE sees him as, and not totally fall off the radar.

