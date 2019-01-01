The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (December 31)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 501 // 01 Jan 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the real Seth Rollins please stand up?

Happy New Year! On the very first day of 2019, it's pleasing to note that the last Raw of 2018 was an improvement over the stuff we'd gotten used to seeing. Sure, some parts were still clunky, but at least an effort looks like it's underway to improve the quality of the show as 2019 dawns. The company doesn't really have any other choice.

We saw some big moments to close out the year and some hints about the Road to WrestleMania to come. We also saw, perhaps, the beginnings of some new pushes and what the upcoming women's tag team division could potentially look like. Unfortunately, there was also typical Raw filler.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at who got the most and least out of the New Year's Eve edition of Raw.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

This was brilliant.

After decimating Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage with two Claymore kicks, Drew McIntyre delivered a fiery promo, declaring himself the "king of the Raw jungle, and soon to be the king of the WWE jungle."

He was officially entering the Royal Rumble match and, to make his point clear, he decimated Ziggler some more after he had the nerve to get back up as his former best friend was leaving to the back. McIntyre took a chair and again kicked Ziggler's face in, making sure that it was against the cage to inflict the maximum possible pain on the "Show Off."

For once, WWE's hyperbole is right on the mark. Drew McIntyre must be considered one of the heavy favorites to win the men's Royal Rumble match on January 27th. This was a great way to make him look like the biggest threat in the match right off the bat.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement