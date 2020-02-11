The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (February 10)

The blood was yet to come.

This week's RAW was a bit of a letdown compared to the explosive action last week. We got a lot of squash matches and subdued segments - but none of it was meaningless.

Each segment served a purpose, at the very least. The red brand continues to build up its programs well as April 6th gets closer and closer.

With WrestleMania in mind, who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Well, at least this hit all the right notes, making up for the dud of a match at Survivor Series. I'm still not sold on a Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler feud given the limitations of both women. I just don't think they're going to play off against each other very well. Nevertheless, I'll give WWE credit for the way they kicked this feud off. It featured something that nobody expected to see.

After a tough match with Asuka, who definitely got the short end of the stick here, Shayna Baszler ambushed the victorious Becky Lynch, then, like a vampire, bit her in the neck and dripped blood from her mouth.

That will get people talking, at least.

As much as I don't think these two will have good chemistry, at the very least, Shayna Baszler feels like a real danger to Becky Lynch, the likes of which she hasn't faced since her reign as RAW Women's Champion began nearly a year ago.

The feud might be clunky - we'll just have to see, but it will be good for the RAW women's division regardless, since things will feel like they have real stakes for the first time in a year.

We'll just have to see how it goes. Hopefully Paul Heyman has it all planned out.

