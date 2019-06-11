The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 10)

The June 10th, 2019 edition of Monday Night Raw was almost pure filler from top to bottom. None of this was must-see television as "wild card" nonsense ruled the airwaves once again, proving Dave Meltzer incorrect on his guess that the much-maligned stipulation would be scrapped.

As usual, the evening was dominated by meaningless tag team matches and repetitive promos and tropes which didn't need to be there. WWE's system is indeed broken, but no fixes are coming.

Did anyone get anything out of this show?

Loser: Seth Rollins

The feud must continue.

We knew that after Friday, but now "wild card" stupidity got involved in it as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out. Owens would take on Rollins later on in the evening, while Zayn will be the special guest referee at Stomping Grounds.

I think most of us would just rather see Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn. WWE's continued obsession with pushing Baron Corbin remains as mysterious now as it was a year ago.

None of this is going to make Seth Rollins' title reign more exciting. Instead, we're in for a few more boring weeks on Monday nights. Paul Heyman was out doing his usual thing too, announcing Brock Lesnar would make no more announcements. Whatever that means.

Loser: Lars Sullivan

This was the match that should have happened at Super Showdown, but the Lars Sullivan push continues to be thoroughly unexciting. No one cared and Lars Sullivan didn't really get anything out of his victory.

None of this is getting Sullivan over and the nagging feeling that this push is going to end as all monster pushes have puts an anchor around his throat.

It was also another rendition of the "wild card" rule, which didn't help make the quality of the programming any better, either.

