The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 27)

This show was anything but a party.

While it gave us some meme-worthy moments, as I suspected due to Memorial Day and strong competition elsewhere, this week's Raw didn't even try to put on a good show. For those hoping that the smash success of Double or Nothing would induce WWE to try harder, consider your hopes dashed, at least for now.

WWE did find a way to namedrop the nascent promotion in one of the year's worst segments, though.

Did anyone manage to pick up steam on this train wreck of a show?

Loser: WWE

Though the show got better as the night went on, the first hour was a massive train wreck, centering around Brock Lesnar and his Money in the Bank contract decision. It almost felt like there was a do-over because the first segment, aside from the boombox meme, fell totally flat.

In the end, no such decision came. WWE once again pulled a bait and switch. Brock Lesnar "read the fine print" and learned that he can cash in at any time during the next year.

And so the threat of another absentee Lesnar title reign looms over WWE for the foreseeable future. Like a supermassive black hole, Lesnar again threatens to tear apart any star in WWE's orbit and put a world title back into an abyss. No good thing will come from this in the long term.

Loser: Drew McIntyre

After nearly an hour without wrestling, WWE finally put on a match involving Shane McMahon against "one of Roman Reigns' cousins". Shane McMahon has been the most noxious presence on television in 2019, surpassing the likes of Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair, and the fans finally had enough.

Loud chants of "AEW" and "this is awful" serenaded the arena in this segment.

Drew McIntyre lost the most. He's now become Shane McMahon's today, and Roman Reigns, with the "wild card" nonsense in full effect, ran out to hit him as the segment ended.

