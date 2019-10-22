The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (October 22)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.51K // 22 Oct 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This was unexpected.

Credit to WWE RAW's backstage team for delivering an episode with developments we don't usually get in the three hour slog on Monday nights. A lot of things happened last night as the fallout from the draft settled in, to the point that it didn't feel as formulaic a show as we're used to seeing.

But who got the most and least out of last night's show? Let's run it down in depth.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After feeling invisible for most of the year, Drew McIntyre finally showed up in a big way last night, after being introduced by Ric Flair as the final member for his team at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on Halloween.

He had a match with Ricochet and the two put on a clinical fight. McIntyre won it, looking like a beast throughout as he overcame the smaller man's attacks. Suddenly, we were reminded again of Drew McIntyre as a potential world title contender.

The problem is that we've seen this sort of thing before, only for him to fall by the wayside time and again. Will this instance be different? No one knows yet, but it's a win for now, compared with what he was doing.

Let's see how he does on Halloween.

Winner: Aleister Black

Aleister Black looks like he's settling in on RAW. The extra hour helps him get more TV time, and Paul Heyman supposedly wanted his services on Monday nights. He quickly dispatched a local jobber, suggesting that he'll be in line for a push going forward.

Aleister Black is another of those competitors that has main event value written all over him, but he hasn't gotten a chance yet. We'll see how his new home treats him, but this is an up in his column for now.

1 / 3 NEXT