The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (May 15)

Foreshadowing?

That was no way that last night's SmackDown would be able to compare with the drama of RAW earlier in the week, but the Blue brand looked to get off on the right footing as it gears up for its summer run. The Intercontinental Championship tournament mostly defined this episode but bigger storylines were also at play - at least as far as the men's side of the equation goes. The women's side looked to be in much worse condition, with a "surprise" appearance from Charlotte Flair not exactly setting the world on fire.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show? Let's have a look.

Winner: Otis

The newly-crowned Mr. Money in the Bank had an active evening, first appearing on Miz TV and then going around trying to find a tag team partner until he came upon none other than the man he would presumably cash in against, Braun Strowman, the Universal Champion.

Otis didn't hit home runs in this new role. His appearance on Miz TV was shaky, showing that he still has some work to do in carrying long segments. However, to WWE's credit, it looks like they're in no rush to have him win the championship yet. This would be for the best. They have an entire year to truly get him ready if they're committing to pushing him as a main event talent. That we're even saying such words shows how far he's come from his days in NXT.

WWE also did some foreshadowing of sorts last night, with Strowman and Otis, which was a nice touch.

It remains to be seen if the Otis experiment pays off in the long run, but for those who have wanted the company to try something new, they're getting their wish.