The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (September 17)

Heads up, Kofi!

Last night's SmackDown was an electric episode. Clearly, WWE is gearing up for the blue brand's move to Fox in just a couple of weeks, and it set up a main event for the maiden episode worthy of a big four pay per view. Clearly, though, there are some rough edges still to be worked out, as much of the rest of the episode dragged. Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan will be the talking points going forward though, and all was well there.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner/Loser: SmackDown

Admittedly, it's hard to call this one up or down, because there are so many ways to interpret it.

Brock Lesnar appearing on the Blue brand for the first time in years was a huge shock that got the appropriate response. The announcement that he will be taking on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on SmackDown's Fox debut episode is also huge. It's the first time that Lesnar will wrestle on television since his return to WWE in 2012. That creates a lot of anticipation to watch. One has to imagine that Lesnar will win. In many ways, it would be an appropriate ending to WWE's storybook title reign, which has been the best booked in ages.

But what of the aftermath? That only leaves SmackDown to suffer with the same problems Raw has had over the past couple of years - an absentee world champion.

Those problems would only get worse if WWE dares set up another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns program. Roman Reigns has a lot of goodwill this year, but we can be sure that no fans are interested in seeing a renewal of that rivalry.

Short term, this was a boon. Long term it presents danger.

