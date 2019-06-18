×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The biggest winners and losers of last night's WWE RAW (June 17)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    18 Jun 2019, 17:47 IST

Bait and switch, again.
Bait and switch, again.

Last night's RAW was the red brand's go home show to Sunday's Stomping Grounds, and while the "Wild Card" continued to run rampant throughout the show, credit to the red brand for putting a better foot forward (relatively speaking) than it has been of late.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

#3. Loser: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins himself is doing fine. The problem with his reign is that it's lacked a good feud. The match with AJ Styles last month was brilliant but the build left a lot to be desired. Now he's stuck on back to back pay per views with Baron Corbin, who promised to reveal a special guest referee last night. In keeping pace with WWE's bait and switch booking of late, that didn't happen.

WWE gave us Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan last night, which was a tantalizing tease of what they could potentially do in a proper rivalry on pay per view, but we were left with Baron Corbin hoisting up the title at the end, reminding us all of how underwhelming the latter is in comparison.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman was around continuing to tease a Brock Lesnar cash in, which, aside from being repetitive, brings us back to a disastrous square one with the Universal Championship.

It's tough to be the champion these days.

#3. Winner: Ricochet

Now this is the kind of stuff you'd want to tune in and watch out for. Ricochet emerged the winner from this match and sets up an exciting bout on Sunday with Samoa Joe for the US title. It's easily the most exciting match on the Stomping Grounds card and should do much to make up for the silliness at Money in the Bank with Rey Mysterio.

Let's just hope WWE does right by it.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos The Viking Raiders Seth Rollins Ricochet
Advertisement
WWE RAW (13th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Money in the bank 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (20th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after MITB 2019 
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (6th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night RAW (29th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 10)
RELATED STORY
What if WWE introduces Money in the Bank for tag teams?
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 6)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: The biggest winners and losers of last night's episode (April 29,2019)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 20)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- SmackDown stars arrive, Top Superstars buried 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us