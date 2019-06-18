The biggest winners and losers of last night's WWE RAW (June 17)

Bait and switch, again.

Last night's RAW was the red brand's go home show to Sunday's Stomping Grounds, and while the "Wild Card" continued to run rampant throughout the show, credit to the red brand for putting a better foot forward (relatively speaking) than it has been of late.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

#3. Loser: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins himself is doing fine. The problem with his reign is that it's lacked a good feud. The match with AJ Styles last month was brilliant but the build left a lot to be desired. Now he's stuck on back to back pay per views with Baron Corbin, who promised to reveal a special guest referee last night. In keeping pace with WWE's bait and switch booking of late, that didn't happen.

WWE gave us Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan last night, which was a tantalizing tease of what they could potentially do in a proper rivalry on pay per view, but we were left with Baron Corbin hoisting up the title at the end, reminding us all of how underwhelming the latter is in comparison.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman was around continuing to tease a Brock Lesnar cash in, which, aside from being repetitive, brings us back to a disastrous square one with the Universal Championship.

It's tough to be the champion these days.

#3. Winner: Ricochet

Now this is the kind of stuff you'd want to tune in and watch out for. Ricochet emerged the winner from this match and sets up an exciting bout on Sunday with Samoa Joe for the US title. It's easily the most exciting match on the Stomping Grounds card and should do much to make up for the silliness at Money in the Bank with Rey Mysterio.

Let's just hope WWE does right by it.

