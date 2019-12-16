The biggest winners and losers of TLC 2019

Deja vu!

TLC may have come in the lazy month of December, but it will probably go down as one of the company's better pay per views of 2019. There were some questionable booking decisions, but there were also some fantastic matches on this card that made it an easy show to watch.

But who got the most and least out of it? With the Royal Rumble now nearing, who looks stronger and who looks weaker as we gear up for the road to WrestleMania? Let's take a look.

Loser: Andrade

Booking Humberto Carillo (who's push is supposedly over, and indeed, he hasn't done much in the past month or so) to go over Andrade would be questionable enough on its own, but the loss for the latter created dissension between him and his manager, Zelina Vega.

Why WWE would want to break up the two when it still hasn't used the formula that allowed them to explode in NXT is beyond me, but neither of them will be better off for it. Andrade's year has been a totally lost one and the prospect of his success without her is grimmer.

Zelina Vega, meanwhile, will struggle to get any air time at all.

A puzzling decision all around.

Winners: Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy

As predicted, this was a last-minute match of the year candidate that showed both guys as the world-class competitors they are. Both should be getting much more significant airtime on Monday nights after a performance like this.

Now it only remains to be seen whether WWE will capitalize on them.

Namely, Brock Lesnar is utterly lacking in challengers right now. The spots for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania title matches are wide open, leaving a void on Monday nights.

Both men should also be booked strongly in the Royal Rumble match, if one of them doesn't challenge for the title there.

