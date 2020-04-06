The biggest winners and losers of WrestleMania 36 (Night 2)

Going over all the biggest winners and losers from WrestleMania's second night.

Where does WWE go from here, now that WrestleMania is over?

A prophecy fulfilled.

For the first time, WrestleMania had a second night, which meant a lot of matches on the card overall. With the coronavirus still wreaking havoc on the world, WWE did their best to conclude its biggest event of the year in a somewhat recognizable fashion, but it certainly wasn't easy.

Either way, we're now about to enter a new season in WWE. The calendar has been reset. Who got the most and least out of last night's show as we get going?

Winner: Liv Morgan

This was the biggest win of Liv Morgan's career, which says a lot because it wouldn't be that big of a deal if we were discussing other Superstars. Nevertheless, the possibility is now open for Liv Morgan to use this WrestleMania victory over a veteran to springboard to new heights.

Will that actually happen? Only time will tell, but Liv Morgan winning on the biggest night on the WWE calendar is the first necessary ingredient for something bigger to happen to her.

Loser: Rhea Ripley and the NXT Women's Division

Rhea Ripley ended Shayna Baszler's dominant reign...to be a transitional champion to Charlotte Flair of all people? This was the kind of puzzling and enraging decision that leaves so many fans apathetic about WWE's booking. Charlotte Flair didn't need the win here, but the brass gave her yet another accolade at the expense of somebody else.

Now, Rhea Ripley should be fine in the long run. She can come up to the main roster after this - although that remains to be seen.

The NXT Women's Division is the bigger loser here.

The quality of the matches will be fine, but seeing Charlotte Flair on top there just isn't interesting. Perhaps WWE thinks her presence will help in the ratings war with AEW, but I think they're mistaken.

