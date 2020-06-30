The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (June 29)

WWE made the best out of the circumstances as the build to Extreme Rules continued.

This week's RAW saw Sasha Banks emerge as the biggest winner.

Asuka dueled with Sasha again last night on RAW.

WWE has had a jolt recently with a coronavirus scare in the Performance Center. Because of this, last week's SmackDown was very stropped down. RAW brought a rebound last night, though, as the train kept on rolling, and the company made the best out of the circumstances as the build to Extreme Rules continued.

Who got the most and least out of last night's edition of RAW? Let's take a look.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Truth be told, Seth Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio feels like it's past its prime, and he should already be looking beyond Extreme Rules toward SummerSlam. Despite this, he continues to be one of the most compelling performers on RAW, first asking for Mysterio's forgiveness for what he's going to do to him. Afterward, he defeated the team of Aleister Black and Humberto Carillo in a tag team match, hitting the stomp on the latter on the steel steps.

All of this is a good way to keep Rollins as one of the premier villains on RAW, but who should he feud with?

Aleister Black would still seem an ideal opponent, though his partnership with Humberto Carillo has dragged him down. Hopefully, he will be able to get a bigger spotlight and take the fight to Seth Rollins once Extreme Rules ends and the build to SummerSlam begins in earnest.

Winner: Ruby Riott

This match was nothing special, but it was the first time that she appeared on RAW in a while, and she won her match against Peyton Royce. It felt like filler, but if you've been off TV for a while, you need to start somewhere.

Only time will tell if this translates into anything bigger, but at least the window is now open.

