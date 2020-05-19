Biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (May 18)

The Monday Night Messiah made his presence felt on RAW again

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Last night's RAW, for the most part, was a humdrum affair. The post-WrestleMania slump appears to be fully upon us as WWE rolled out its new Wild Card 2.0 rule. Backlash isn't shaping up to be the most exciting of PPV events, unfortunately.

But there were some good things happening last night, too, mostly centered on Seth Rollins' stable. Elsewhere, Asuka got her first challenger and the women's tag team titles proved an afterthought again.

Who got the most and least out of last night's RAW?

Winners: Seth Rollins and Aleister Black

It might be safe to say that the Monday Night Messiah persona is Seth Rollins' best gimmick of his career. After an altogether detached explanation of why Seth Rollins did what he did to Rey Mysterio, Rollins went on to say that the former champion would understand his blessings one day.

Afterward, Humberto Carillo interrupted him, but was met and defeated by Murphy. Out came Aleister Black in response and it seems we might as well see Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins at Backlash - a huge match to spice up what's looking like a bland pay per view on the whole right now. However, I wouldn't be surprised if WWE saved such an encounter for SummerSlam, whenever that will be.

Losers: Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott

I agree with what some others are saying - Charlotte is being overused. She always was, but her reign as NXT Women's Champion is making it particularly obvious. Do we really want to see her appear on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown every week? Her being on WWE TV all time also dilutes her reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

Advertisement

Charlotte's match against Ruby Riott on this week's RAW wasn't too great either. Riott herself is on a losing streak which doesn't seem like ending anytime soon.