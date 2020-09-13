The biggest winners and losers from Friday Night SmackDown (September 11, 2020)

The Sept. 11 edition of SmackDown began with a tribute to the victims of the attacks 19 years ago. Longtime WWE fans will remember that SmackDown was the first major event to resume broadcasting following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. 19 years later, the blue brand paid homage to that and built up to Clash of Champions, which is just over two weeks away.

With the event coming up, who got the most and least out of the action on Friday's SmackDown? Let's take a look.

SmackDown Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had something of a passive-aggressive exchange with Jey Uso early in the night. He respected him as a family member but told him straight up that he would beat him at Clash of Champions and that he wasn't material for the Universal title.

In the main event, he and Uso took on Baron Corbin and Sheamus, but he left his cousin to fend for himself for almost the entirety of the match. Roman Reigns only came in and stole the victory out from under Jey's nose after all of his hard work.

These kinds of ambiguous heel traits make Roman Reigns a more interesting character than a generic villain, with lots of ground to explore by the time he moves on to serious threats to his title. It should be a fun journey.

Losers: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Seeing the SmackDown tag team champions lose to the Lucha House Party in a non-title match will always leave a bitter taste in the viewers' mouths. Perhaps WWE has tried to revive the Lucha House Party in recent weeks, but they were treated as such a joke for years that a reinvention won't come easily.

The champions will likely beat them at the Clash and move on, but WWE clearly still hasn't corrected all of its negative booking tendencies.