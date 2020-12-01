RAW last night wasn't anything remarkable, but was not too dull either. With TLC still a few weeks away, the company took a slow approach in building up its storylines for the last major event of 2020. We did find out who will challenge Drew McIntyre there, though, and other feuds bloomed or started to blossom.

Is there anything we can discern about WWE's plans beyond TLC? Whose career prospects on RAW look brighter or dimmer once the Christmas lights start to come down and all eyes turn toward the Royal Rumble?

Let's take a look at last night's RAW and see what the bookers gave us!

Winners from RAW: Randy Orton and The Fiend

RAW began with 'A Moment of Bliss', with the title character again killing it in her role as The Fiend's pixie. Randy Orton insisted that he knew what The Fiend's weakness was, though, and grabbed her in the darkness.

When The Fiend appeared, he demanded Alexa Bliss be returned to him.

A feud between these two is already on, with Orton already having hinted that as he burned down the Wyatt compound a few years ago, he would do similar harm to The Fiend's weakness now, Alexa Bliss. It's an intriguing angle that should extend well beyond TLC. If written correctly, it's potentially a program that could go all the way to WrestleMania.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt had a disappointing feud a few years ago. A feud with The Fiend and Bliss might just right the ship. One has to think that Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt both want to rectify their poor match at WrestleMania 33, which was rightly regarded as one of the worst matches of 2017.

We'll have to stay tuned and see what the red brand has in store for them.