The biggest winners and losers from WWE RAW (October 12)

The 2020 Draft continued and concluded on WWE RAW last night. Among the notable moves were Braun Strowman (thereby setting up his confrontation with Keith Lee), Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss to WWE RAW, while the Street Profits, Kevin Owens, and Aleister Black moved to SmackDown.

As for the night itself, with Hell in a Cell coming soon, who got the most and least out of the show? Let's take a look.

Losers from WWE RAW: The Miz and John Morrison

We learned last week that The Miz and John Morrison would head to RAW. They arrived with Miz TV to usher in their tenure last night, interviewing Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. However, the highlight of the segment came when Lars Sullivan came out, sent Miz packing, and demolished John Morrison.

All of this came only for us to learn that Lars Sullivan would be heading to SmackDown anyway. So what was the point of such a humiliation? The Miz and John Morrison are types that can come back from something like this, but it didn't send a good message about their position in the RAW pecking order at the moment.

Winner from WWE RAW: Elias

Seth Rollins' farewell segment on WWE RAW turned into a triple threat match between him, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. The match went on for some time before Elias returned and smashed his guitar into Jeff Hardy, allowing AJ Styles to capitalize and steal the win.

Elias back on RAW could make for some interesting television, although he won't be able to have the concerts he used to do until fans finally return to the arena. We'll have to see if this momentum continues and WWE decides to run with him for a while. A feud with Jeff Hardy isn't a bad start for him.